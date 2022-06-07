COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was hospitalized after another woman allegedly cut her with a machete at Colonial Village Apartments in east Columbus, according to Columbus Police.

CPD says officers went to OSU East Hospital just after 4:20 a.m. on a report that a woman was in the hospital with a severe laceration to her right arm.

At the hospital, the 37-year-old victim told police she was cut by another woman with a machete in the Colonial Village Apartment Complex on Rand Avenue, according to police.

CPD’s report says the cutting occurred at 2:30 a.m.

This was the 557th felony assault in Columbus in 2022.

Anyone with information con contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.