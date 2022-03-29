COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police said that an east Columbus shooting victim has died.

CPD report that 48-year-old Heidi Duda succumbed to her injuries after a Saturday shooting on the 1000 block of Country Club Rd.

According to police, Duda was with 53-year-old Rodney Vanatta inside a van where Vanatta allegedly shot her. Officers were dispatched at 2:30am Saturday where they found Duda in critical condition.

Detectives have charged and arrested Vanatta for felonious assault, per CPD.

This is the 27th homicide in Columbus in 2022.