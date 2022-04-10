COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a woman allegedly used a stolen Ohio driver’s license in a transaction to cash a fake check at a CheckSmart on the south side.

Police say the transaction took place on Feb. 8 at the CheckSmart on Zettler Center Drive where the woman allegedly cashed a fake check for just under $1,500.

CPD discovered that the woman who cashed the check also used a stolen Ohio driver’s license in the transaction.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2084 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.