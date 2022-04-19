COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder for her alleged role in the February shooting death of Jonathan Reddy at a hotel lot in north Columbus, according to Columbus Police.

Police say SWAT officers arrested Dashay Avery at a hotel Tuesday after detectives determined her participation with 17-year-old Harrison Finklea in the homicide of Reddy.

CPD state Finklea shot Reddy after the two entered Reddy’s vehicle at a motel. Avery was waiting nearby and ran away with Finklea, according to police.

Finklea turned himself into police on Feb. 21 and was charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

This was the 10th homicide in Columbus in 2022.