COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have provided an update on its investigation into a triple homicide in which two children were killed.

Police report that tips from the community helped to identify multiple individuals as suspects.

The shooting took place Dec. 7, with three victims being shot while inside a car in the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive. Once officers arrived, they attempted life-saving measures, but the three died shortly after.

The victims were 6-year-old Londynn Wall-Neal, 9-year-old Demetrius Wall-Neal, and 22-year-old Charles Wade.

Police said that they identified two separate vehicles that conducted surveillance on the victim’s residence throughout the day of the homicide. The primary vehicle was a 2010 Nissan Altima and the secondary vehicle was a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Investigators are currently compiling search warrants to gather information on the suspects believed to be involved, according to Columbus Police.

Det. Terry Kelley said the shooting was a planned attack.