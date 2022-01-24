COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are wanted in connection with an art theft from the lobby of a Short North business earlier this month, according to Columbus police.

The theft happened at approximately 5:35 a.m. on Jan. 18 at a building on the 800 block of North High Street.

According to police, the two men entered the lobby and took two 60-inch by 40-inch art prints valued at more than $3,500. The men then walked away from the business carrying the prints, according to surveillance footage.

Police said the men had been inside the building the evening before, stealing items from the lobby area at that time as well.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

One of two men wanted in connection with the theft of two art prints from a Short North business lobby.

One of the suspects caught carrying an allegedly stolen art print from a Short North building.

One of the art prints Columbus police said was stolen from the lobby of a building in the Short North.

