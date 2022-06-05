COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured Sunday evening in a shooting on the west side of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting was reported at approximately 8:48 p.m. on the 200 block of Lechner Avenue.

Both victims were taken to Grant Medical Center. One victim was transported in critical condition but has been upgraded to stable condition, while the second victim was in stable condition, police said.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.