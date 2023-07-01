COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said two people fled from the scene of a fatal crash on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Georgesville Road and Hall Road at approximately 1:53 p.m.

According to police, a 2008 Nissan Versa was trying to turn left from Georgesville Road to Hall Road when it was hit by a 2023 Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was driving south on Georgesville Road, ran a red light, and hit the front passenger side of the Nissan. The Nissan spun 180 degrees while the pickup truck veered to the southwest, hitting a 2012 Honda Civic stopped at a red light on Hall Road.

Police said a man, the driver, and a woman, the passenger, then ran from the pickup truck and were picked up in a Chrysler, fleeing the scene of the crash.

The Nissan’s driver and passenger were both taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The passenger was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Columbus police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.