COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for community help in identifying a man they say fired shots near a South Franklinton elementary school last week.

Police say that on Mar. 3, a resident notified a community liaison officer of hearing multiple gunshots near Sullivant Elementary School on Griggs Avenue. Patrol officers arrived and found multiple shell casings outside an apartment at the 800 block of Greenfield Drive.

Surveillance images provided by police of the alleged gunman can be seen below.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2081 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.