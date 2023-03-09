A previous report on this incident can be viewed in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are expected to provide additional information on Thursday about a body found in a Brown County landfill.

Investigators confirmed Wednesday that the body, which was found in a Rumpke landfill in Georgetown, Ohio, approximately 50 miles east of Cincinnati, was tied to a Columbus homicide investigation, but they did not provide further details.

CPD was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Rumpke employees to help the investigation. Columbus Police Commander Mark Denner said CPD will hold a press conference this afternoon at a time to be determined.