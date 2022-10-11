COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three pre-teens they said stole a 61-year-old woman’s purse from her vehicle.

Police said the incident took place Monday on the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue at approximately 9:55 a.m.

According to police, the three children, two of whom police said were boys about 12 years old, approached the woman as she got out of her car. One of the children implied they had a weapon and demanded the woman’s keys. At the same time, a second suspect went around to the vehicle’s passenger side and took the woman’s purse. The three suspects then fled the scene on bikes and on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.

Surveillance photos of the suspects are below.