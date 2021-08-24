Police: Teen shooting into crowd of people strikes woman holding her baby

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a woman holding her child was hospitalized after a teenage suspect began firing into a group of people.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:12 p.m., Monday, officers responded to the report of a woman shot in the 1100 block of E. 18th Avenue.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 27-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her torso. 

The woman was stable as she was taken to an area hospital.  

The victim told police she was on a friend’s porch when a group of juveniles began arguing with someone in the residence. The victim, who was carrying her child, was shot while running away when someone began firing at the crowd.  

Later, police arrested a 15-year-old male and charged him with felonious assault in connection to the shooting.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

