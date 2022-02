COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy was found with a gun inside a Columbus City School Monday afternoon, according to Columbus police.

Police said a student reported to the staff at South High School that he was shown a pistol inside another student’s locker.

The principal opened that student’s locker and recovered a loaded 9mm gun from the student’s bookbag, police said.

The 13-year-old has been charged with conveying deadly weapons into a school safety zone.