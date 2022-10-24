COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is wanted after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun to a south Columbus high school Monday.

According to police, the suspect left South High School on the 1100 block of Ann Street and then returned at approximately 1:55 p.m., when he was stopped and searched by school staff. Police said staff members found a loaded 9mm pistol concealed on the teen. Staff members were able to take the firearm before the teen fled the school.

Columbus police were able to recover the handgun as evidence. The teen is facing conveying a deadly weapon into a school zone and carrying a concealed weapon charges.

A warrant has been issued for the teen’s arrest.