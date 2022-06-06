COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police is investigating a burglary in east Columbus where they say a suspect walked into a house and then stole multiple items.

CPD said the suspect was caught on a Ring video around 3:00am on June 3 walking into a house on the 3700 block of Goshawk Landing. Click here to watch the video.

Police state the suspect then stole multiple items, including credit cards, while he was inside the house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2127 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.