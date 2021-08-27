Police: Suspect used woman’s stolen credit cards at multiple locations throughout Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who stole a woman’s purse and used her credit cards to make multiple purchases.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, on July 19, a victim reported her case was broken into and her purse, which had her credit cards, ID cards, and other items, was stolen.

Later the victim’s credit cards were used at several locations around Columbus, including a Walmart, a McDonald’s and a Speedway along Morse Road, to make fraudulent purchases.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video where one of the purchases was made, a Speedway gas station, and identified a possible suspect.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to call Detective Crawford at 614 645-2006 or Crime Stoppers at 614 461-8477.