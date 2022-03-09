COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a felony theft in which they say a suspect stole power tools from someone’s car.

CPD said the incident occurred at 10:45 p.m. on March 7 on the 1800 block of W. Mound St. in the South Hilltop.

According to the police report, the 57-year-old male victim stated that the suspect smashed the rear passenger window of his car and took all the power tools inside.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Detective Richard Moore at 614-645-2021 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.