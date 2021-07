COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are on the scene of a shooting on the 1400 block of Tall Meadows Drive.

Officials say a suspect shot at a Franklin Township officer and the officer returned fire. No one is believed to have been hit.

HAPPENING NOW: A massive police presence is growing on Clime Rd and Tall Meadows Dr. Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 911 caller reported a man was threatening woman. Suspect pointed gun at responding officer and initial reports indicate gunfire was exchanged. pic.twitter.com/mgpr9Kjw0O — Allen Henry (@AllenNBC4) July 22, 2021

They received the call around 1:48 p.m. Thursday of a man threatening a woman in southwest Franklin County.

A spokesperson says Franklin County SWAT is heading to the scene.

Stay with NBC4i.com for the latest information.