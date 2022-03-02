COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Police say the same suspect continues to steal from the same northeast Columbus store.

Columbus police say that on Jan. 22, the suspect entered the Meijer in the 5000 block of N. Hamilton Road, placed several items in his shopping cart and walked out of the store without paying.

According to police, the same suspect has stolen several items from the same retailer during numerous visits and has driven a silver Honda Civic each time.

Police ask anyone with information on this suspect to call CPD Property Crimes detectives at 614-645-1430 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.