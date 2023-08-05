COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot by a Columbus police officer overnight Saturday.

According to CPD in a release, an officer responded to a disturbance call at 1:11 a.m. in the area of South High Street and Rowe Road. During the investigation, a suspect charged the officer with a broken bottle which CPD state prompted the officer to discharge their gun.

The suspect was shot and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say the suspect was pronounced dead at 1:55 a.m. No officers were injured in the encounter.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has begun its investigation of this officer-involved shooting.