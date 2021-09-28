Police: Suspect charged with murder after intentionally striking pedestrian in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a suspect after they say he intentionally hit a pedestrian with his car. 

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 8:30 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to Sullivant Avenue and Holly Hill Drive on the report of a pedestrian struck.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old man with critical injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.  

Police say the man was intentionally struck by a vehicle driven by Osman Aweys, 37, who drove from the scene after the crash.  

Police arrested Aweys, Monday, after finding him in the 3900 block of Sullivant Avenue, asleep in his vehicle, and charged him with murder.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

