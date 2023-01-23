A doorbell camera caught the suspect forcing her way into the apartment. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who they say broke into a southeast Columbus apartment late last week.

A doorbell camera caught the female suspect forcing her way into the apartment in the 4600 block of Refugee Road at 3:31 p.m. on Friday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. She is then seen exiting the apartment with items in hand, per police.

The victim was not at home at the time of the burglary, authorities said. Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-2159.