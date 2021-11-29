COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police tweeted an image on Monday afternoon of a suspect who they said assaulted an 82-year-old woman during a break-in on Nov. 26.
Police say the suspect broke into a home on 1900 block on Fairwood Ave. It’s stated that the suspect punched and kicked an 82-year old female victim as her 83-year old husband witnessed the assault.
The suspect also stole money from the victims in a third targeted attack, according to police.
Anyone with information on the suspect can contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-2085.