COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting two people in the parking lot of a south Columbus business.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:45 p.m., Feb. 25, a man holding a gun assaulted the two victims, a man and a woman, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s/Shell gas station located at 2441 Lockbourne Road.

Police say the suspect fired three shots before leaving the area in a newer model white sedan.

The suspect is 25-30 years old, about 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11 inches tall, and was seen wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood, a black, gray and red OSU beanie with block Ohio and script Ohio lettering.

Columbus Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-1433 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.