For earlier reports on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities continue to look for a suspect or suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a beloved East Linden woman, who went by “Miss Linda”.

According to Columbus police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, Linda Lee Johnson, 69, was shot in the 1900 block of Aberdeen Avenue at 7:57 p.m. on May 4 of this year. A Columbus Division of Fire medical unit took Johnson to Riverside Methodist Hospital but she did not survive her injuries. Staff pronounced her dead at 8:22 p.m.

Witnesses reported that Johnson was walking into her daughter’s home when she was hit in what police say was a drive-by-shooting. A white Honda Accord from the 2018 to ’22 model years that was seen in the area is believed to be the vehicle in question.

Police are searching for a 2018-2022 model Honda Accord believed to be involved in a May 4, 2023, drive-by-shooting. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Neighbors said that Johnson, considered the “neighborhood mom,” lived a few streets away but was often on Aberdeen Avenue. She helped others, made sure kids got to and from school safely, watched them play, gave out food and helped with yard work.

“I just hope that whoever did this turns [themselves] in at this point, it’s not fair to any of us,” said neighbor Alexis Sanford. “I loved Miss Linda and I loved everything she did.”

Bryan Winbush, who lives across the street from the shooting agreed with Sanford’s sentiments.

“I hope they catch them because you don’t deserve to be walking around amongst society if you have the ability to drive by and open fire and gun down a 69-year-old woman, you don’t deserve to be walking around amongst the rest of us,” he said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477), the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.