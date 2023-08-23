For a previous report on this story view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance in locating a man wanted for a murder that took place in north Columbus seven weeks ago.

On June 28, Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired at 1:55 a.m. at Jack’s Corner Pub in the Old North Columbus neighborhood, on Summit Street near East Hudson Street. Officers found 23-year-old Nasier Reid suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Reid’s body was found outside of the bar, but it was unclear whether he was shot inside or outside, and officers were investigating both locations.

A sergeant at the scene said the shooting began as a fight between Reid and the alleged suspect David Allen. The fight escalated before Allen shot Reid before fleeing the area.

The pub has a history of crime in the area and, in March 2022, residents took to change.org to file a petition to have the establishment shut down permanently.

Crime Stoppers warns that Allen is considered armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment Allen and asks that anyone with information to call 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.