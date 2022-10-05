COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a woman was shot in the knee after an altercation over a man’s property on the east side of the city Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect, Faith Fiore, 22, went to a home on the 1500 block of Loretta Avenue at approximately 3:17 p.m. to pick up property that belonged to her boyfriend. During an argument, Fiore allegedly pulled out a handgun, shooting a 20-year-old woman in the knee, police said.

Fiore was held at the scene of the shooting by witnesses until police arrived. She has been charged with felony assault.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to fully recover from her injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4291.