COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police said Tuesday it has filed a summons against an alleged “porch pirate” in an incident from early last month.

Police said one count of misdemeanor theft has been filed against Brian Keith Harris, 31, of Groveport, for the Dec. 1 incident.

Police said several tips from the public led to the charge being filed.

According to police, Harris allegedly approached a home on the 100 block of Innis Avenue, taking a package valued at several hundred dollars.

Several other residents in the area also called police concerned about similar incidents in the neighborhood.