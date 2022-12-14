COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call of shots fired outside a Columbus high school Wednesday afternoon, just hours after officers responded for a gun at the same school.

According to Columbus police dispatchers, the call came in at approximately 2:43 p.m. at the Linden-McKinley STEM Academy on the 1300 block of Duxberry Avenue.

Dispatchers did not know if anyone was injured in the incident.

According to Columbus City Schools’ website, dismissal time at the school is 2:30 p.m.

This was the second time Wednesday officers responded to the school. Just before 1 p.m., police received a report that a student had a loaded handgun in the school.

According to police, school staff was told about a group of students talking about a handgun. The group was taken to the school’s security office, where one of the students, a 17-year-old boy, admitted to having a Canik 9mm semi-automatic handgun and turned it over to school staff.

Police said the gun was loaded with 14 live rounds.

The teen was arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons and conveying a firearm into a school safety zone.

Police have not said if the two incidents are related.

Last week, a 17-year-old student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun onto the school’s grounds.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.