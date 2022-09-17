COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said.

The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park.

According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots in the air near the park in the area of the 800 block of South Wayne Avenue. The witnesses said the juvenile was an associate of a player who was ejected from the game for fighting.

Nothing was hit by the gunfire and there were no injuries reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4011.