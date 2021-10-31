COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man told Columbus police he didn’t know where he was shot after walking into a hospital Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital on Olentangy River Road at approximately 2:55 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, told police he was standing on the front porch of a friend’s home when he was shot.

When asked for the location of the house, the victim said he couldn’t remember because he was from out of town and didn’t know his way around Columbus.

Police said they were told a green vehicle dropped the victim at the hospital and then left.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.