COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New details have emerged on a fatal hit-and-run accident last week on Morse Road that a Columbus police officer has been connected to.

Police said Monday that a woman was attempting to cross Morse Road near Walford Street at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday and was struck by a gray Hyundai. A passenger got out of the car to check on the victim and told witnesses to call police.

A woman driving the car continued east on Morse Road, turned on Malin Street, and returned on the service road to pick up the passenger before driving away.

The passenger is believed to be Officer Demetris Ortega. Although Columbus police have not confirmed this, they did say an officer was relieved of duty in connection to the accident, and Mark Collins, an attorney, has said he is representing Ortega.

The names of the driver and the victim have yet to be released.