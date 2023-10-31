COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One year after a 4-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash while trick-or-treating, Columbus police are asking the public’s help in finding the suspect.

Lazaro Becerra, 50, is charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Police said the child, identified as Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez, and an adult were walking in the crosswalk with working lights at Westerville Road and Valley Park Avenue on Oct. 21, 2022, when they were both hit. The child died a short time later at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

At the time of the crash, police said the suspect was driving a 2001 Ford F-150.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4767 or submit an anonymous tip to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).