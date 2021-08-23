Police seeking suspect in armed robbery of south Columbus pharmacy

Suspect wanted for allegedly robbing a south Columbus Walgreens store at knifepoint on Aug. 20, 2021.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for a suspect they said robbed a south Columbus pharmacy with a knife late last week.

According to Columbus Police, the suspect entered the Walgreens store on the 3400 block of South High Street at approximately 8:01 p.m. Friday.

The suspect approached the register and handed the clerk an item and a $5 bill. When the clerk opened the register, the suspect allegedly pulled out a brass knuckle knife, pointing it at the clerk.

The clerk backed up and the suspect then took money from the register, police said.

The suspect fled the store on foot, heading toward South High Street and then east toward Williams Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-3941 or 614-645-4665.