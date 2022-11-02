COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man who has a murder warrant issued in relation to a March shooting in Columbus.

On March 26, officers found Elizabeth Brice, 27, suffering from two gunshot wounds, lying in a garage on the 100 block of North Harris Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police said the suspect shot her at the back of a home and she then fell into the garage.

Brice was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, with police expecting her to recover. Police say Brice was pronounced dead on Sept. 26 but did not specify if she remained in the hospital or was released.

Police have named Isaiah McGrapth, 26, as a suspect. He has a murder warrant issued and is believed to be armed and dangerous with court records stating the warrant was issued on Oct. 28.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of McGrapth. Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.