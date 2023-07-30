COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are still in search of leads into a homicide that took place two years ago on the East Side.

Columbus police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are investigating the death of Martin Hall, 43, who died during a drive-by shooting in the 400 block of South Hampton Road across the street from Eastmoor Academy high school.

Hall, along with some friends, was sitting out in front of a residence on the evening of Aug. 1 when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots in the direction of the group around 10:15 p.m. Officers found Hall in front of the home with a gunshot wound before he was taken to Grant Medical Center. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said it appeared the shooting stemmed from an argument earlier in the day, though no leads have surfaced since.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org to submit a tip.