COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers continue to investigate a homicide that took place on the Southeast Side nearly three years ago.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2021, officers responded to reports of a man shot near the intersection of Smith Road and Valcon Avenue in the Milbrook neighborhood. Edward Craft, 62, was found lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Craft was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m. Nearly three years later, police are still seeking information relevant to Craft’s death.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.