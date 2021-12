COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police said they are looking for two suspects they say stole from a Life Storage on W. Henderson Rd.

Police say that on Nov. 29 at approximately 3:00 a.m., two suspects entered Life Storage in an old black truck. The suspects then broke into a unit and stole work equipment and a catalytic converter.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2088 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.