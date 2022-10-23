COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are again asking for community assistance in a homicide that took place six years ago.

On October 27, 2016, Columbus police responded to a shooting on the city’s west side. At 8:45 p.m., officers located David Lee Hodge, who had been shot several times by unidentified suspects. Hodge was pronounced dead at Mount Carmel West hospital at 9:20 p.m.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, it is believed the suspects broke out windows to enter Hodge’s residence in the 100 block of Columbian Avenue. Hodges and a witness, both on the second floor, confronted the suspects before Hodges was shot by at least one of the suspects. All suspects then left the scene.

It is possible the suspects, who reportedly fled in a silver Nissan Rouge, knew Hodges, and remain at large today.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477), visit www.stopcrime.org or use the free P3 Tips app, available for iOS and Android devices. All tips are anonymous and calls are never recorded.