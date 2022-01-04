COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking three suspects they say stole multiple clothing items from a Kohl’s near Hilliard.

Police say that on the evening of Dec. 13, two male suspects and one female suspect entered a Kohl’s on Hilliard Rome Rd. and stole two full carts of various clothing.

According to police, the complainant stated the suspects left in a silver SUV.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2084 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.