COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is seeking a suspect in a Waffle House robbery on Brice Rd.

Police say the suspect approached the carry-out window of the Waffle House around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

As the suspect began ordering food, police say he assaulted two employees and stole the cash register.

The suspect was last seen in a black Chevy Tahoe, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-2607.