COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police is looking for a suspect in a theft of a trailer on W. Henderson Rd. on Dec. 3.

According to police, a male suspect driving a mid 2000s Chevy Tahoe entered Life Storage on W. Henderson Rd. and stole a work trailer.

Police say the trailer had ‘Franklin Lawn and Landscape’ printed on the side.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2259 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.