COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for suspects in connection to an armed robbery of a restaurant on the city’s south side.

The robbery took place on Sept. 11 around 7:55 p.m. at the Subway on the 3000 block of South High Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said the suspect, who was allegedly carrying a gun, entered the employee area and began demanding money from the cash register. After employees complied, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

  • Suspect being sought in the Sept. 11 armed robbery of a Subway restaurant in the south side of Columbus. (PHOTO COURTESY COLUMBUS POLICE)
  • Suspect being sought in the Sept. 11 armed robbery of a Subway restaurant in the south side of Columbus. (PHOTO COURTESY COLUMBUS POLICE)

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.