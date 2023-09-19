Suspect being sought in the Sept. 11 armed robbery of a Subway restaurant in the south side of Columbus. (PHOTO COURTESY COLUMBUS POLICE)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for suspects in connection to an armed robbery of a restaurant on the city’s south side.

The robbery took place on Sept. 11 around 7:55 p.m. at the Subway on the 3000 block of South High Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said the suspect, who was allegedly carrying a gun, entered the employee area and began demanding money from the cash register. After employees complied, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.