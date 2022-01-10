COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a male suspect they say stole televisions and electric blankets at a Meijer’s in northeast Columbus on Nov. 24, 2021.

Police say the suspect entered a Meijer’s on N. Hamilton Rd. in the afternoon on the day before Thanksgiving and put two Vizio TV’s valued at nearly $1500 and seven electric blankets on a small loading cart.

According to police, the suspect pushed the merchandise out a side fire exit and left.

No further information is known at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2098 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.