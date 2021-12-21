COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is looking for a suspect they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of tools from a vehicle on Innis Rd.

Police say that on Dec. 15 at approximately 1:35 p.m., the male suspect approached and broke a window of the victim’s vehicle that was parked in the 2300 block of Innis Rd.

The suspect gained access to the interior of the vehicle and then stole several hundreds dollars worth of tools from the vehicle, according to police.

Police say the suspect is approximately between the ages of 50 and 60.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Property Crimes/Zones Investigation Sergeant Jeff Spencer at 614-645-4474 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.