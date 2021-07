COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for a 19-year old woman whom they consider endangered.

They say Dawn Roe, 19, walked away from her west side residence on Saturday evening.

She was last seen at the home on Ogden Ave. and Wicklow Rd., and is described as 5’2″ tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Police say Roe was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress and black flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4545.