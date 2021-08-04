Police seek armed robber who hit Dollar General, cased Walgreens on same morning

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says an armed robber may have cased the E. Livingston Walgreens before ultimately demanding money at a nearby Dollar General.

Police released photos of a man at the Walgreen’s around 10:35 a.m. Monday. A suspect wearing the same clothing then reportedly turned up at the Dollar General on South James Road around 10:50 a.m. and demanded cash at gunpoint.

The suspect escaped, according to police, but was captured on the store’s video surveillance cameras.

He is described as a man in his 20s, approximately 5’8″ with a thin build, wearing all black clothing, a black mask, sunglasses, and blue gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Motorcycle crashes into Franklin County sheriff's cruiser

Semi-truck crash closes US-36 in Delaware County

NBC4 Midday Weather August 4, 2021

Ohio State nurses demand right to bargain COVID-19 vaccinations

Entire news conference: Ryan Day talks first day of fall camp

Spirit Airlines cancels half its flights; American Airlines also struggling

More Local News