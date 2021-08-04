Police seek armed robber who hit Dollar General, cased Walgreens on same morning

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says an armed robber may have cased the E. Livingston Walgreens before ultimately demanding money at a nearby Dollar General.

Police released photos of a man at the Walgreen’s around 10:35 a.m. Monday. A suspect wearing the same clothing then reportedly turned up at the Dollar General on South James Road around 10:50 a.m. and demanded cash at gunpoint.

The suspect escaped, according to police, but was captured on the store’s video surveillance cameras.







He is described as a man in his 20s, approximately 5’8″ with a thin build, wearing all black clothing, a black mask, sunglasses, and blue gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.