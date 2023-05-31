COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and police are looking for tips that could help solve a Columbus homicide case from 18 years ago.

On March 8, 2005, Ronald Bradley Jr. drove a 1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo to an unspecified location in east Columbus at 9:20 p.m. Police said there were three passengers in the car when an unidentified man came up to the passenger side and began talking to them.

The man then backed away from the car and two other people with shotguns began running toward the car and shooting at it. As Bradley began to drive away, he was shot, which caused him to lose control of the Chevrolet and crash into a house in the 1200 block of Arkwood Avenue.

Police said officers and medics responded, and Bradley was pronounced dead. The passengers who were shot were taken to various hospitals and treated for their injuries. Police did not specify how many passengers were shot.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.