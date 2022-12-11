COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in locating a pair of suspects who reportedly took part in a robbery and assault in July.

Columbus police say that two suspects met with the victim in a Walmart near the Bethel Road and Sawmill Road intersection in northwest Columbus. It is believed the parties met on the site Offer Up, as part of a car-sales transaction.

The suspects beat up the victim and stole his wallet, according to the report. They can be seen in a video the victim recorded before the alleged assault.

Two suspects are recorded in the victim’s car prior to an alleged assault. (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org.