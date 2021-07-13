Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-skip crash that left teen in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they are looking for a vehicle that left a girl in critical condition after a hit-skip crash in east Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, at approximately 11:27 p.m., July 2, the 16-year-old girl was riding an electric scooter near the intersection of East Main Street and Carpenter Street on the east side of the city.

A vehicle was traveling east on East Main Street near the same intersection. Police said the vehicle crossed over into the opposite lane, passed two other vehicles, and crossed into the westbound curb lane, hitting the girl.

The girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where she remains in critical, life threatening condition..

The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene or attempt to help the victim, police said.

After investigating, police say the suspect vehicle involved in the crash is now believed to be a later-model Dodge Challenger or similar domestic sports car, gray in color with a black hardtop, loud exhaust and dark tinted windows.

It was last seen driving east on East Main Street past Champion Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-0216 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.